Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dams surcharge likely to be slapped on electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: After refusal of all major multilateral lenders including the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the dams committee is all set to recommend for relying on commercial foreign loans, launching of bonds and slapping dams surcharges on consumers through electricity bills for generating funds for construction cost of Diamer-Basha dam.

The cost of Diamer Basha dam has already escalated to Rs1594 billion. “We are considering out of box solutions as such mammoth dams cannot be constructed only relying on our traditional financing,” said one top official and added that there was need to slash down the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) from hundreds of projects to only 50 to 100 projects.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar