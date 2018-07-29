BISE DI Khan declares HSSC results

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Around 8314 students were declared pass as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate annual examination for year 2018 on Saturday.

The result was announced at a ceremony where caretaker Provincial Education Minister Prof Sara Safdar was the chief guest.

Umman Mahsud of the Government Girls Degree College, Wana, topped the examination by obtaining 1007 marks.

Muhammad Iqbal of the Lens School and College, Dera Ismail Khan, and Hafiz

Wajahat of the Iqra Education System School and College, Tank, clinched second positions by obtaining 1001 marks each.

Third position was secured by Muhammad Asif Raheem of the Leads Schools and College, Dera Ismail Khan, by securing 987 marks.

A total of 14320 candidates appeared in the examination and the pass percentage remained 58.43 percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Sara Safdar said that education played vital role for the progress and prosperity of a nation.