Women voter turnout in Chitral surpasses men’s

ISLAMABAD: The voter turnout for women in NA-1 Chitral was higher than that for men, according to preliminary results announced by the ECP.

The turnout for women stood at 61.58 per cent while that for men was slightly lower at 60.49pc. In absolute terms, however, more men than women voted because the number of male registered voters was much higher than that of women.