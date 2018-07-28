Co-accused in money- laundering scam gets protective bail

The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted protective pre-arrest bail to co-accused director of a construction company in a multi-billion money laundering scam on Friday.

The co-accused Sher Mohammad Mugheri moved SHC to obtain a protective pre-arrest bail against former president of a private bank, Hussain Lawai, and other influential businessmen.

Applicant’s counsel submitted that his client has nothing to do with the alleged offence and is willing to cooperate with the investigation officer but expressed fear of arrest at the hands of Federal Investigation Agency. He submitted that other co-accused Shahzad Jatoi and Faryal Talpur were already granted protective bail.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the court granted protective pre-arrest bail to Mugheri with surety of Rs200,000 and directed him to surrender before the trial court within seven days.

Additionally, the court directed police and other law enforcement agencies to trace the whereabouts of two missing citizens and submit a progress report within two weeks.

Family members of Bilal and Dur Mohammad had filed petitions in SHC against alleged detention by the personnel of law enforcement agencies. The court observed that protecting the life and liberty of every citizen is the responsibility of the state. It directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to enhance efforts being made for the recovery of detainees.