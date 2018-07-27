Fri July 27, 2018
National

MR
Monitoring Report
July 27, 2018

‘Teefa in Trouble’ earns record Rs14.24 crore in five days

KARACHI: 'Teefa in Trouble' has racked up earnings of Rs14.26 crores in its first week of running, confirms the film's distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla. Rs9.86 crores were earned domestically and Rs4.4 crores internationally, a report said.

This is the "[highest] and unprecedented figure for Pakistani films on a non holiday week", according to Mandviwala who attributes the film's box office success to excellent marketing.

"In my opinion,'Teefa' is the best promoted film of the last 10 years. With a great teaser followed by a very exciting trailer and then followed by beautiful songs. The digital campaign of the film has been excellent. Proper time was given to all the promotional material to create the excitement in the public."

He added, "We can't ignore the fact in this that it was Ali Zafar's first production in Pakistan and generally everyone was waiting to see its outcome." It's worth mentioning that 'Teefa in Trouble' was released in 25 countries at a time. In Pakistan this movie was released with cooperation of Lightinghale, Mandviwala Entertainments and Geo Films.

