PPP sweeps Sukkur

SUKKUR: The PPP swept Sukkur while the party’s Khairpur candidate Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani knocked out GDA’s Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashdi from NA 209, Kharipur II.

The PPP’s National Assembly candidates, including Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, won from NA-206 and Noman Islamuddin Shaikh from NA-207 also clinched victory.

Similarly, top candidates from Sindh, including high profile candidates like the siblings Asif Zardari-Faryal Talpur, ex-caretaker president and PTI’s Mohammad Mian Soomro, PPP’s Nafisa Shah and father Qaim Ali Shah won, while PTI vice president Shah Mehmood Qureshi lost once from NA 221 Tharparkar I like in the 2013 elections, Zulfiqar Mirza, Ayaz Latif Palejo and Jalal Mahamood Shah lost.

The PPP candidates from the four provincial assembly seats of Sukkur, Syed Nasir Shah PS-25, Syed Awais Shah PS-23, Syed Farukh PS-24 Shah and Jam Ikram Dharejo PS-23 managed to win with big margins.

In Khairpur also, the PPP won from five provincial assembly seats including PS-26 from where ex-CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah Jilani won, Munawar Hussain Wasan won from PS-27, Syed Fazal Shah Jillani from PS-30, Naeem Ahmed Kharal from PS-31, PPP’s Dr. Sajjid Ali Bhabahn from PS-28. While GDA’s Dr Rafiq Bhabhan won from PS 31 and GDA’s Syed Rashid Shah Rashdi secured his seat of PS 32, Kingri.

The victory of PPP’s Pir Syed Fazal Shah Jillani against GDA’s PML-F Sindh Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi is being considered a big upset for the GDA. The PPP’s candidate, Nafisa Shah Jillani, won against GDA’s senior-most politician and ex-CM Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah with a large margin of 50,000 votes. The PPP’s Syed Jaweed Shah Jillani won from NA-210 with 90,718 votes against GDA’s Syed Kazim Ali Shah, who mustered 78,525 votes.

Meanwhile, GDA’s Ghous Baksh Khan Mahar retained his Shikarpur NA 199 seat, while his son, Shahryar Khan Mahar, also managed to win from PS-8. Ghous Baksh Khan Mahar is one of those few candidates who have consistently won in all the five elections.

PPP’s Co-chairperson and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari won from NA-213 Shaheed Benazirabad seat by defeating GDA’s Sardar Sher Mohammad Rind, while his sister Faryal Talpur won from PS-10 by securing 53,787 votes against PTI’s Ameer Baksh Bhutto.

PPP’s Zulfiqar Ali Behan from NA-212 Nausheroferoz II won against GDA’s Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, but GDA’s Dr. Fehmida Mirza won from NA-230.

PPP’s Shazia Atta Mari from Sanghar retained her seat, but PPP’s Nida Khuhro, the daughter of Nisar Khuhro was defeated by GDA’s Mosam Abbasi, from PS-11 Larkana.The ex-caretaker PM Muhammed Mian Soomro, who was PTI’s candidate, won by securing 92,274 votes against PPP’s Aijaz Khan Jakhrani with a narrow margin of little over 7,000 votes as Jakhrani secured 86,876 Votes.

However, Shah Mehmood Qureshi again lost from NA 221, Tharparkar I. Similarly, Zulfiqar Mirza from NA 229 Badin I, Ayaz Latif Palejo from PS 62 Hyderabad I, SUP’s candidate and grandson of GM Syed Jalal Mahamood Shah lost from NA 233, Jamshoro.