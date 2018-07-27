Enemies of country rejected in elections: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain has said the elections were like a referendum in which people openly expressed themselves. They rejected enemies of the country and presented bouquets to army jawans and police officials deployed on election duty to express their love and solidarity, he added.

Talking to the media in Gujrat on Thursday, he said after the election it is apprehended that very bad circumstances will come and for this all parties will have to work together. Replying to a question, he said if All Parties Conference is convened for Nawaz Sharif, it will not be of any benefit. All parties should unite for the interest of the country, he added.

He said: “Election results have come right. Those indulging in negative propaganda are bound to fail. People have voted for better future of the country and strong and prosperous Pakistan. Pakistan Muslim League will go with those taking the country in the right direction and not with any person.”

Paying tributes to the army and police officials martyred while performing election duty, Ch Shujaat Hussain said all parties will always remain united to defeat enemy forces.

Addressing a big gathering of those coming to felicitate him, he said: “Our opponents said all sorts of things but we have emerged victorious on four seats from Gujrat.” In his address, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said: “We have been blessed with success with the blessings of Almighty Allah. We heartily express gratitude to all voters and workers. After martyrdom of Ch Zahoor Elahi residents of Gujrat caught our hand. Pray we may continue process of service to people.”

On this occasion, Shafay Hussain, Mian Imran Masood, Mian Haroon Masood, Ch Ejaz, Ch Azhar, Ch Mazhar Iqbal were among the Muslim League leaders who were present in large number.