Polling stopped for 10 minutes in Faisalabad polling station

FAISALABAD: After exchange of hot words between former minister Abid Sher Ali, a PML-N candidate for NA-108, and the woman presiding officer, polling remained suspended in the polling station for 10 minutes. Abid Sher had alleged that the presiding officer was barring the female voters from casting votes without any reason. On the other hand, the presiding officer said that she was strictly following the voters’ lists provided to her by the ECP. There is a visible difference in the voters’ lists possessed by the presiding officer and those supplied to the PML-N candidate. In PP-102, polling was delayed for many hours due to the missing of voters’ lists at a polling station at Chak 420/GB.