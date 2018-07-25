Six of a family killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Seven people, including six members of a family, were killed in firing over a petty issue in Mata Bachay area in the limits of the Inqilab Police Station, officials said on Tuesday. Police said all the seven persons died in the firing by one group. The officials said the armed men killed one own member to get a case registered against the rivals. “An exchange of fire took place between two rival groups. One was led by Bashir and another by Abdul Ghaffar. Resultantly, Bashir group killed six members from the family of Abdul Ghafar and also shot dead own one person to cross the case,” Shaukat Khan, the superintendent of Saddar Police, told reporters.