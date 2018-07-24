Tue July 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Ushna annexes 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial Tennis title

LAHORE: Pakistan ladies tennis champion and world ranked player Ushna Suhail defeated former number one Sara Mansoor in the final 7-6, 6-4 to annex the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial Tennis Championship title. According to information made available here, Ushna was up against Sara Mansoor in the PTF Grade-I Tournament final at Karachi Gymkhana. Sara started the match well against Ushna and was leading 6-5, when Ushna made a comeback and won the next two points to take the set 7-6. The second set also proved to be a hard-fought one, as Ushna faced some resistance from Sara, who took 4-2 lead, but Ushna once again showed her class and utilized her vast international experience to first level the score at 4-4 and then won next two points to win the set 6-4 and also clinched the coveted trophy.

