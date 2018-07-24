Aqeel, Shoaib, Dada, Hashish win tennis titles

KARACHI: Aqeel Khan, Shoaib Khan, M Dada, and Hashish Kumar won the finals of their respective categories in the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial National Tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana the other day.

Aqeel defeated Lahore’s Abid Mushtaq 6-4, 6-2 in the final of men’s singles to win Rs120,000 award.

Abid got Rs60,000 and the runner-up trophy. Shoaib Khan overpowered Nouman Aftab 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the final of under-18 singles.

In the final of under-16 singles, M Dada beat Nalain Abbbas 6-4, 6-1 and Hashish Kumar defeated Ibrahim 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the final of under-14 singles. The final of under-12 category was won by Mahatir Muhammad who defeated Hamza Roman 6-0, 7-6, 10-1.

The final of under-10 category was won by Hamza Roman who beat Zain 8-0. Khalid Rehmani, senior vice president of Sindh Tennis Association (STA), thanked the sponsors for increasing the prize money.

More than 50 out-station players participated in this event. Besides, seven physically challenged tennis players also played on the last day of the tournament.