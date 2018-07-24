NA-150 to witness tough fight among PTI, independent candidates

KABIRWALA: A close contest is expected between former minister Barrister Raza Hayat Hiraj of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidate Fakhar Imam Shah, former speaker National Assembly, in NA-150 constituency.

Ejaz Ahmed Khan Yousafzai of Pakistan People's Party is also in the run while the PML-N has fielded Admiral (retd) Saeed Ahmed Sargana.

Sargana is also expected to get good number of votes as the PML-N is still a strong party in NA-150 on the basis of its last five years performance. Despite the PML-N's popularity in the constituency, Sargana himself is not famous among the public as he is a new face for the voters.

There are 380,605 registered voters in the constituency, including 166,064 women. About 331 polling stations, including 69 for women, 69 for men and 193 combined have been established in this constituency. Total 1045 polling booths have been established, including 575 for men and 470 for women. In the 2013 general election, this constituency had about 314,492 registered voters, however, in the last five years, 66,113 more voters were registered in this constituency.

In past elections, tough contest was witnessed between Raza Hayat Hiraj and Syed Fakhar Imam. In the 2002 general elections, Hiraj contested on the PPP ticket and secured 86,438 votes while Fakhar Imam competed on the PML-Q ticket and got 59,637 votes. Hiraj won the slot with 26,801 votes.

In the 2008 general elections, both the candidates changed their parties. PML-Q had fielded Hiraj while the PPP had given ticket to Fakhar Imam. After the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, the nation's sentiments were with the PPP but it did not give benefit to Fakhar Imam. Hiraj got 71,381 votes while Syed Fakhar Imam was the runner up who secured 58,271 votes.

In the 2013 general elections, Hiraj contested as an independent candidate and secured 79,353 votes while Fakhar Imam was the candidate of PML-N and he got 69,274 votes. Hiraj was declared winner by 10,079 votes.

Talking to The News, PML-N candidate Sargana said, The PML-N is in a position to win a number of seats across the country and will make its government on the basis of its tremendous performance in the last five years. We had the problem of loadshedding problem since the time of Ziaul Haq. Zardari did not address this problem in his five years tenure. Musharraf also did not address this problem in his nine years illegitimate rule. Only the PML-N has solved this problem to much extent. Moreover, the CPEC is a big achievement of this government. The security situation of the country is much better now as compared to the eras Zardari and Musharraf. PTI candidate Hiraj said, The constituency people have already aware of his performance for the last 16 years. Besides other voters, the youth are determined to vote the PTI.

Faisal Yousaf, a resident of the constituency, said We do not know Raza Hayat Hiraj personally and it does not matter who is contesting on the PTI ticket. We like Imran Khan and will vote for his party.

Talking to The News, independent candidate Fakhar Imam Shah said, I have been going door-to-door in various union councils of the district to seek votes. If I have been elected, I shall work for the protection of women's rights, better educational facilities and provision of clear water. I shall work entirely to make NA-150 a tax free industrial zone to attract the investors, which create job opportunities for the youth.