Education board to seek crackdown on online defamers

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has planned legal action against the people spreading false information about it online.

An official of the FBISE told ‘The News’ that many fake Facebook pages, groups and accounts were spreading false and misleading information about the board and thus, defaming it.

He said the board had repeatedly warned such people through social media to immediately close their accounts and delete pages and groups and stop spreading disinformation about it.

The official said the BISE was sending a formal complaint about the illegal activity to the Cyber Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency for crackdown.

He said under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, anyone found obtaining, selling, possessing, transmitting or using others’ identity information without authorisation was liable to imprisonment for the maximum term of three years or the maximum fine of Rs5 million, or both.

The official said the law also bound the FIA to take appropriate measures for securing, destroying or preventing transmission of the people’s identity information on formally receiving complaints.