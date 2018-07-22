Cricket added to 13th South Asian Games

KARACHI: South Asian Olympic Committee (SAOC) on Saturday included cricket and para-gliding in the 13th South Asian Games pencilled in for March 9-18, 2019, in Kathmandu.

Cricket had been included in the 11th South Asian Games held in 2010 in Bangladesh, but it was not retained in the 12th edition, hosted by India at Shillong and Guwahati in 2016.

According to Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the SAOC held its meeting on Saturday in Kathmandu to finalise various matters and approve amendments to its Constitution.

“The committee endorsed the already approved 25 sports and added cricket and paragliding for both men and women for the forthcoming Games. The committee further decided to hold its next meeting during the course of the Asian Games at Jakarta and approve the amendments to the Constitution and other modalities of the South Asian Games,” the POA said in its press release on Saturday.

POA secretary Khalid Mahmood and treasurer Muhammad Shafique represented Pakistan in the meeting.