Ex-Hong Kong leader jailed again for misconduct

HONG KONG: Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was sent back to prison Friday after a failed appeal bid against a misconduct conviction in one of the city’s most high-profile corruption cases.

Tsang was jailed last year after being found guilty of failing to disclose his plans to lease a luxury flat from a major investor in a broadcaster, which was later granted a licence from the government while he was leader.

The 73-year-old, who held the leadership post of chief executive for seven years from 2005, is the most senior city official ever to be convicted in a criminal trial and the highest ranking one to be put behind bars. His trial came at a time when residents were losing faith in Hong Kong’s leaders after a string of corruption cases fuelled suspicions over links between public officials and business figures.