Abid eases into National Tennis Championship semis

KARACHI: Lahore’s Abid Mushtaq reached the semi-finals of men’s singles in the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial National Tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana on Friday.

Abid thrashed Shoaib Hayat 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. He had earlier blanked Shakirullah of KPK 6-0, 6-0 in the pre-quarter-finals.In other matches of the pre-quarter-finals, Yasir Khan defeated Farhan Altaf 6-2, 6-2, Waqas Malik from Lahore beat Abdal Haider from Islamabad 6-0, 4-0 (retired), Mudassir won against Nouman Aftab 6-2, 6-1, and M Shoaib overpowered Asadullah 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

M Shoaib defeated Moosa Chohdri 6-0, 6-1 in the junior 18 quarter-finals.In the under-16 quarter-finals, Hamid Israr from KPK overpowered Rayyan 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, Hashish Kumar beat Abdullah 6-1, 6-3, and M Dada thrashed Zain 6-0, 2-0 (retired).

Ibrahim beat Yahya 6-4, 7-6, Mahatir Muhammad defeated Kamran 6-1, 7-5, and Hashish Kumar won against Asher 6-2, 6-4 in the under-14 singles quarter-finals.The results of under-12 quarter-finals were: Zain Ehtisham beat Aisam 8-0, Hamza Roman from KPK beat Abdullah Aftab 8-0, and Yousuf Haleem beat Ahmed Nael 8-3.Similarly, Hamza Roman thrashed Sabrina Khan 8-0 and M Zain Ehtisham hammered Amna Jadoon 8-0 in the under-10 singles quarter-finals.