PPL discovers gas in Hub X-1

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited, operator of Hub Block (2566-4), together with its joint venture partner Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited has discovered hydrocarbons from exploratory well Hub X-1, located in District Lasbela, Balochistan.

Hub X-1 was spud on September 9, 2017 and drilled down to the depth of 4,555 metres to test the potential of Cretaceous and Jurassic reservoirs, a statement said on Friday. Based on the wireline log results and drilling data, hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified in Goru formations of Cretaceous age.

During testing, the well flowed 0.08 MMscfd from 2730-2760 m interval at 16/64” choke. Moreover, from zone between 2250-2375 m, continuous gas was observed at surface with the rate of 0.02 MMscfd at 8/64” choke.

This rate may be uncertain due to very low flow rate. The Hub X-1 discovery is too meagre to have any commercial significance. However, it has academic significance and may cast favourable impact on the future of exploration in the area. The true extent of the discovery will only be known after substantial appraisal work.