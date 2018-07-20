Irfan, Mahnoor clinch Ranking Badminton titles

LAHORE: Irfan Saeed and Mahnoor Shahzad clinched their men’s and women’s singles titles respectively of All-Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament after beating their rivals in the finals on Thursday at Quetta.

Results: Men’s single final: Irfan Saeed (Wapda) beat Murad Ali (NBP)by 21-18, 21-14Women’s singles final: Mahnoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Palwasha Bashir (NBP)by 21-16, 19-21, 21-12

Men doubles final: Irfan Saeed & Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Attique & Raja Hasnain (Wapda) by 21-13, 21-23, 21-15 Women doubles final was won by Saima Waqas & Ghazala Siddique of Wapda.

Shahid Saleem, Secretary Sports Youth Balochistan, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the event. In his address he appreciated the efforts of Wajid Ali Chaudhry, Secretary General PBF and Malik Nisar Shahwani, President Balochistan Badminton Association in badminton promotion. He also assured his support to facilitate the PBF for the smooth conduct of national events in the region. Later he gave the trophies and cash prizes to the players.