Where do we go?

Due to the unavailability of an anaesthetist, the operation theatre of DHQ Hospital, Naushahro Feroze has been closed for the last three months. In the past, it was said that at least 50 new medical officers have been posted at Civil Hospital, Naushahro Feroze, but the truth is that many of them have been transferred to other institutions. The hospital also doesn’t have a pathologist (for the last seven years), a surgeon (for the last two years) and a cardiologist, a radiologist, an orthopaedic surgeon, and an ENT specialist since the beginning.

The only doctor available at the hospital was a gynaecologist who is now referring patients to other private medical centres citing the unavailability of anaesthetist as the reason for the transfer. The Sindh government should take a look in this serious matter and order the healthcare department to appoint an anaesthetist at the hospital at the earliest. In addition, the recruitment of other surgeons and specialists should also be started in a timely manner so that residents can have access to quality healthcare at affordable rates.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze