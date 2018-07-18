PTI rules out seat adjustment with APML in Chitral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chitral chapter, on Tuesday ruled out seat adjustment with All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).
Addressing a press conference at Chitral Press Club, Aminur Rehman, PTI general secretary for lower Chitral, rejected reports pertaining to PTI possible seat adjustment with APML and termed it false and mala-fide attempt to reduce party vote bank in the district.
“The PTI has become indomitable force in Chitral and would achieve thumping success in July 25 elections,” he said.
CHITRAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chitral chapter, on Tuesday ruled out seat adjustment with All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).
Addressing a press conference at Chitral Press Club, Aminur Rehman, PTI general secretary for lower Chitral, rejected reports pertaining to PTI possible seat adjustment with APML and termed it false and mala-fide attempt to reduce party vote bank in the district.
“The PTI has become indomitable force in Chitral and would achieve thumping success in July 25 elections,” he said.
Comments