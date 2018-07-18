Wed July 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

PTI rules out seat adjustment with APML in Chitral

CHITRAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chitral chapter, on Tuesday ruled out seat adjustment with All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

Addressing a press conference at Chitral Press Club, Aminur Rehman, PTI general secretary for lower Chitral, rejected reports pertaining to PTI possible seat adjustment with APML and termed it false and mala-fide attempt to reduce party vote bank in the district.

“The PTI has become indomitable force in Chitral and would achieve thumping success in July 25 elections,” he said.

