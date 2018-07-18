PTF urged to hold Asiad training camp

KARACHI: Veteran tennis player and former Davis Cup captain Hameed-ul-Haq has suggested to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to hold a training camp to prepare Pakistani team well for Asian Games.

The Games are scheduled in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. “We are number four in Davis Cup rankings in Asia. It will be a big challenge to maintain this position,” Hameed told ‘The News’. Pakistan have won a silver medal and two bronze medals in Asian Games previously.

Pakistan’s Nadir Ali Khan won bronze medal in men’s singles in 1978. Pakistan claimed a silver medal in 1978 and one bronze in 1974. PTF has not yet announced trials to select the team for the Asian Games.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan chaired the Executive Committee meeting of PTF on March 8 in which it was decided that Inam-ul-Haq would lead the men’s team during the Asian Games.

It has been learnt that PTF has decided to select Aqeel Khan, Abid Ali Akbar, Muzammil Murtaza and Abid Mushtaq for the Games without trials.