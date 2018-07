All-Pakistan Ranking Badminton in progress

LAHORE: In the All-Pakistan Ranking Badminton Tournament 2018, being held at Quetta, the men’s single, doubles and women singles and doubles matches were played.

Results: Men’s singles: Waqas Aslam (Isl) beat Ahmed Faizan (Wapda) by 21-23, 21-14, 21-13, Ali Nawab Dil (Wapda) beat Tayyab Shafiq (PB) by 20-22, 21-14, 21-16, Shabbar Hussain (Wapda) beat Sheraz Ur Rehman (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-09, Ahmed Tariq beat Saifullah (KP) by 16-21, 23-21, 21-17, Raja Zulaqarnain (PB) beat Ahsan Asif (Wapda) by 21-11, 17-21, 21-19, Fazal Rehman (KP) beat Adnan Aziz (Wapda) by 21-19, 21-15, Adeel Anjum (Army) beat Haseeb Khan (KP) by 21-18, 24-22, M. Nouman beat Anas Akhtar (PB) by 21-17, 22-20, Ammar (PB) beat Aoun Abbas (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-12, Soban Jamil (Wapda) beat Ahmer Jalal (PB) by 14-21, 21-19, 21-16, Anjum Bashir beat Shehroz Jamil (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-11, Amir Saeed (Wapda) beat Shahmeer Iftikhar by 21-15, 21-11, Muteeb Sohail (PB) beat Hashir Bashir (Wapda) by 21-19, 21-05, Ali Mehdi (Wapda) beat Uaakeph Khan (Isl) by 18-21, 21-16, 21-9, Abdur Rehman (Wapda) beat Ali Chishti (Isl) by 21-18, 21-14, Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Waqas Aslam (Isl) by 21-21, 21-15, Muqeet Tahir (PB) beat Ali Nawab Dil (Wapda) by 21-12, 21-18, Shabbar Hussain (Wapda) beat Muhammad Rizwan (Wapda) by 21-19, 21-10, Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Ahmed Tariq by 21-17, 21-17, Raja Muhammad Hasnain (Wapda) beat Raja Muhammad Zulqarnain (PB) by 21-19, 22-20, M. Ali Larosh beat Fazal Rehman (KP) by 23-21, 21-14, Waqas Ahmed (Wapda) beat Adeel Anjum (Army) by 21-19, 21-18, Murad Ali (NBP) beat M Nouman by 21-11, 21-18, M Irfan Saeed (Wapda) beat Ammar (PB) by 21-12, 21-11, Anjum Bashir beat Soban Jamil (Wapda) by 21-18, 21-11, Ali Mehdi (Wapda) beat Abdur Rehman (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-15, Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Muqeet Tahir (PB) by 21-17, 21-17, Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Shabbar Hussain (Wapda) by 21-18, 21-19, Raja Muhammad Hasnain (Wapda) beat M Ali Larosh by 21-18, 21-14, Murad Ali (NBP) beat M Waqas Ahmed (Wapda) by 21-12, 23-21

Women’s singles: Rubab Imtiaz (Wapda) beat Khadija Nisar (PB) by 19-21, 21-8, 21-13, Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Aqsa Zikriya (PB) by 21-6, 21-7, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Miss Yasmeen (Army) by 21-12, 21-17, Zubaira Islam beat Mehmoona Ameer (Wapda) by 21-19, 18-21, 21-9, Saima Waqas (Wapda) beat Anila Irshad (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-18, Bushra Qayyum (Wapda) beat Sara Mohmand (NBP) by 22-24, 21-13, 21-15, Ghazala Siddique beat Rida Hanif (Army) by 21-5, 21-6, Huma Javed (Wapda) beat Saba Rasheed (Wapda) 21-17, 21-15, Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Rubab Imtiaz (Wapda) 21-6, 21-6.

Men’s doubles: Anjum Bashir & Shahmeer beat Waqas Aslam & Ahmed Janjua (Isl) by 21-10, 21-17, Soban & Shehroz Jamil (Wapda) beat Usman & Ihtisham (Army) by 21-8, 21-11, Amir Saeed (Wapda) & Raja Zulaqarnain (PB) beat Tayyab Shafiq & Anas (PB) by 21-12, 21-16, Muteeb Sohail & Abuzar (PB) beat Ahmed Faizan & Ali Nawab Dil (Wapda) by 21-18, 21-14, Ammar & Muqeet (PB) beat Shabbar & Sheraz Ul Rehman (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-19, Shujaat Ali (Wapda) & Ali Chsihti (Isl) beat Danyaal & Herisson (NBP) by 21-14, 21-14, Awais Zahid & Ali Mehdi (Wapda) beat Adnan Aziz & Zunain (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-13, Waqas Ahmed & Aoun Abbas (Wapda) beat Gohar Azam & Adeel Anjum (Army) by 23-25, 21-6, 21-17, Anjum Bashir & Shahmeer Iftikhar beat Soban & Shehroz Jamil (Wapda) by 21-19, 18-21, 21-10, Murad Ali (NBP) & Hashir (Wapda) beat Amir Saaed (Wapda) & Raja Zulaqarnain (PB) by 22-20, 17-21, 21-18, M Ali Larosh & M Nouman beat Muteeb Sohail & Abuzar (PB) by 19-21, 21-17, 21-17, Ammar & Muqeet (PB) beat Ahmed Tariq & M Rizwan (Wapda) by 16-21, 21-16, 21-10, Attiqe Ch & Raja Hasnain (Wapda) beat Shujaat Ali & Ali Chishti (Isl) by 21-7, 21-9.

Women’s doubles: Ilja Tariq & Sumayia Tariq (Bal) beat Yasmeen Shahzadi & Sana (Isl) by 21-7, 21-7, Saima Waqas (Wapda) & Ghzala Siddique beat Abida & Aisha (Bal) by 21-7, 21-2, Memoona & Bushra (Wapda) beat Ilja Tariq & Sumayia Tariq (Bal) by 21-14, 21-12, Sehra & Huma Javed (Wapda) beat Saba Rashid (Wapda) & Manaal Tariq (Army) 19-21, 21-17, 21-16.