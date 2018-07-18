Only army is transparent, says Imran

ISLAMABAD/JACOBABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday termed ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ‘corruption symbols’.

During an interview with Arab News, Imran maintained that the PTI has run an ideal election campaign and the next tenure belongs to his party. He expressed confidence in his party’s success in the upcoming general elections 2018.

Imran asserted that the Pakistan Army is the sole institution working with great transparency while other government departments were devastated by corruption.

All those who either belong to PTI, PPP or PML-N should be held accountable for their unlawful activities, he said. Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment in the Avenfield Reference case, Imran said it was the first time any privileged person became accountable for his corruption, which is a great success for Pakistan. The chairman PTI said Pakistan has a special bond with Saudi

Arabia. "After becoming the prime minister, I will strengthen these ties. We want a relationship of mutual interest with US." Separately, while addressing locals during his visit to Islamabad's Iqbal Town on Tuesday,

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the people residing near the federal capital territory were in a dire condition. Imran remarked about the streets with overflowing gutters saying that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is contesting from Sohan too but the roads were inundated with sewage.

The government ruled for five years but the people living near the capital are living in such poor conditions, said the PTI chairman. The PTI chief is visiting parts of the country as per his election campaign schedule. The PTI chief had visited Mianwali on Monday where he addressed three different rallies in Kamar Mushani, Daud Khel and Piplan.

Meanwhile addressing a rally in Jacobabad, Imran Khan said that the PPP looted the people of Sindh in the name of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He lambasted the Pakistan People’s Party, saying it promised Roti, Kapra and Makaan, yet in 10 years they failed to provide any of it.

Khan said, unfortunately, Sindh has suffered the most loot and plunder. The crux of all problems in Sindh is corruption. “Now Sindh is ready to be liberated from the PPP mafia and to break the false Bhutto's slogan,” the PTI chairman asserted.

Imran Khan said Asif Ali Zardari will meet the same fate as Nawaz Sharif. “Zardari! Nawaz Sharif is awaiting you at Adiala Jail.”

Imran Khan thanked the people of Jacobabad for their enthusiastic welcome. “I wonder whether Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will even be able to come to Jacobabad after watching this grand welcome to PTI.”