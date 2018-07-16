‘Not Taliban, internal elements attacked Haroon’

PESHAWAR: ANP’s senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has alleged that not Taliban but internal elements are involved in attack on corner meeting of his nephew Haroon Bilour.

Talking to a private TV channel here Sunday, Bilour said the elements who benefited from the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour were behind the Yakatoot tragedy. “We have solid proofs of involvement of local elements in the suicide attack on the ANP leader,” he claimed.

He said the rivals of the ANP should give up their misconception that they can harass his party through such attacks and it will not flee from contesting the general election. The ANP will actively participate in the election and will win with clear majority, he added. Bilour said the ANP will continue to fight anti-state elements and will not surrender at any cost.