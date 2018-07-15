Sun July 15, 2018
National

July 15, 2018

S Punjab province resolution after winning polls: Gilani

MULTAN: Former prime minister and PPP vice-chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the PPP will submit a resolution for creation of south Punjab province soon after coming into power. Addressing corner meetings at Union Council Kabirpur, Deenpur and Billywala, Gilani said that the PPP had carried out record development in its last tenure. He said that tehsil Shujabad would be upgraded to the status of district soon after the PPP victory. On this occasion, different clans, including Chaudhry, Mayo, Marral, Chathha, Syed, Jaam, Baloch, Bhatti and Arain, announced support for the PPP. Mian Ahmed Nawaz Arain, Naeem Abbas Marral, Gulbaz Marral and others also spoke on the occasion.

