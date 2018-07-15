Alleged terrorist held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Saturday arrested an alleged terrorist involved in the killing of former member of the provincial assembly from Bannu, Farid Khan, in 2013. An official of the CTD said that Mohammad Nabi was arrested during an action near Kohat Adda in Peshawar. The accused was involved in the assassination of former MPA Farid Khan and three other people.