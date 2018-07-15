Croatia optimistic it can make World Cup history

ZAGREB: Croatia feverishly prepared Saturday for its first ever World Cup final as the small Balkan nation swells with pride at its team’s performance - and firmly believes they can win against France.

Red-and-white chequerboards are everywhere — on car hoods, in shop windows, trams, buses as well as on jerseys worn by waiters, shop workers or TV presenters.

Butchers arranged their meat in a red and white pattern while a Zagreb beauty salon told clients they would not be doing French manicures until Monday in a sign of support to the national team. And in a Zagreb bar waiters were “drawing” portraits of Croatian players on the froth of coffees. “What was Brazil once, is Croatia now... Croatia are the world champions!” say the words of a popular song aired by radio and TV stations to boost moral.

“The squad’s success is an inspiration... it has brought optimism that has cast its spell over the whole society,” said Gordana Deranja, head of the Croatian employers’ association. Newspapers were ecstatic, praising the team known in Croatian as “Vatreni” (the Fiery Ones) that beat England in the semi-finals to reach the final in a feat not seen for such a small nation since Uruguay reached football’s pinnacle in 1930 and 1950. Croatia had surpassed the achievements of the team that finished third at the 1998 World Cup in France.