CEC asks Punjab CM to take view of electioneering situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza on Friday wrote to caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari to take a holistic view of the situation in order that enabling electoral environment is not vitiated.

“In this regard, caution is advised, where there is any probability of electioneering being held hostage in the name of law and order,” he told the caretaker chief minister in a letter.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that according to media reports, certain political parties had alleged of harassment of candidates and their supporters. “It is true that nobody can be allowed to take law into hands at the same time, it is also not acceptable that genuine electioneering is hindered by the administration,” he said.

He wrote, “Currently election campaign, with fervor and seal, is in full swing all over Pakistan. Voters and candidates wait for five years to participate in and celebrate democracy in the shape of elections.

“Of course, electioneering has to take place strictly within the parameters of the code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission. This puts heavy responsibility on political parties in following it and the executive in enforcing it. It is, therefore, imperative that neither political parties nor the executive should go overboard.”