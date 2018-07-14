Sat July 14, 2018
July 14, 2018

A wave of despair

It pains us to see the current state of Pakistan. The half of its population has been living in extreme poverty for many years now. But no steps are being taken by the authorities for the welfare of the underprivileged. These days, candidates from different parties are trying hard to woo voters. The sad point is that once the elections are over, these people never look back. They take zero action to resolve the issues faced by people.

Until when will politicians not be held accountable for their poor performances? In addition, it is important to mention that whatever is happening in the country at present would further increase chaos and confusion. The hate and abuse among the parties is at its climax and all saner people who could have played a positive role are nowhere to be seen. There is nothing left for voters to do. We are extremely disappointed with this sad state of affairs.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

