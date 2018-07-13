Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab minister condemns suicide blast in Peshawar

RAWALPINDI: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Food and Agriculture, Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has strongly condemned death of the ANP leader Haroon Bashir Bilour and 20 others in a suicide attack in Peshawar.

Talking to ‘The News’, the provincial caretaker minister said every possible measure was being taken to ensure security of political leaders and candidates during the election campaign.

“We will ensure secure environment to voters on the polling day,” he said adding the caretaker Government was fully aware of its responsibilities ahead of elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar