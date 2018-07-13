Punjab minister condemns suicide blast in Peshawar

RAWALPINDI: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Food and Agriculture, Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has strongly condemned death of the ANP leader Haroon Bashir Bilour and 20 others in a suicide attack in Peshawar.

Talking to ‘The News’, the provincial caretaker minister said every possible measure was being taken to ensure security of political leaders and candidates during the election campaign.

“We will ensure secure environment to voters on the polling day,” he said adding the caretaker Government was fully aware of its responsibilities ahead of elections.