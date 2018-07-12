Thu July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018

Ex-ISI official sees India behind Peshawar blast

CHARSADDA: A former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) official Major (r) Muhammad Amir on Wednesday said that India and other foreign forces were behind the deadly blast in Peshawar where in 20 persons including Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour got martyrdom.

He said this while talking to media persons after a condolence reference here. Major Amir said that India and other foreign forces had hatched conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan.

