Nawaz, Maryam arrival: Police finalise security plan

LAHORE: Police have finalised a comprehensive security plan for Friday on the expected arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter in the wake of Avenfield verdict.

Sources also said NAB officers could take Nawaz and his daughter Maryam into custody at the airport and take them to NAB office by helicopter.

At least 2500 police officials will be deputed on the route. The route has been divided into two parts. First is related to the security at and around airport and the second from Cantt to Jati Umra. Police have also declared 24 points in the city sensitive and working on the expected untoward situation. Anti-riot force, patrolling police and Elite Force will ensure foolproof security. Sources said police have also been preparing lists of the miscreants who could create trouble. Police also decided to allow PML-N activists to reach outside the airport.