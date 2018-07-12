Israel Patriot missile intercepts drone from Syria

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel intercepted a drone launched from Syria with a Patriot missile on Wednesday, setting off sirens in the occupied Golan Heights, the army said.

No further details were immediately provided following the interception. "UAV from Syria intercepted by Patriot missile, causing sirens in Golan and Emek HaYarden Regional Councils. More details to follow," an army statement said.

The Emek HaYarden region is located southwest of the Golan, near Syria. Israel has been on alert in recent weeks over fighting in the south of neighbouring Syria, warning that ceasefire lines between Syria and Israel must be respected.

Spillover fire from Syria´s civil war has occasionally landed in the Israeli-controlled Golan. Israel is especially concerned about Iran´s military presence in Syria. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly warned his country will not allow Iran, its main enemy, to entrench itself militarily next door. In February, Israel intercepted what it said was an armed drone sent into its territory by Iran.

A series of strikes in Syria that have killed Iranians have been attributed to Israel in recent months. Iran is backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the war, as is Russia. Wednesday´s incident came as Netanyahu travelled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Israel seized a large swathe of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move never recognised by the international community.