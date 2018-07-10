Dar to be brought back at all costs: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday gave another chance to former finance minister Ishaq Dar to appear before it after issuing him another notice and warned him of cancelling his passport if he did not comply with its order, while observing that all resources would be utilised to bring him back.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsen resumed hearing in the suo motu case related to state-run TV’s former chief Attaullah Haq Qasmi's appointment as managing director (MD) as well as the amount of salary and perks he received both as chairman and MD of the state-run TV.

The court had summoned Ishaq Dar and former finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood in the instant case however, on Monday when the court resumed the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan informed the court that the former finance minister had not come at which the chief justice expressed annoyance and hinted at cancelling Dar's passport. The chief justice observed that the former finance minister was not complying with the orders, passed by the country’s top court. The chief justice further observed that if needed, a red warrant may also be issued. In pursuance of the court’s order, former finance secretary Waqar Masood appeared before the court. The CJP remarked that "Neither Dar appeared despite court’s order nor his counsel so far represented him, therefore, contempt proceedings could also be initiated against him”.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen, another member of the bench observed that after their conviction and getting sentences, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Safdar have announced to return country but why not Dar. “Why shouldn't we cancel his passport”, the chief justice questioned and asked secretary interior as to how and under what circumstances the passport of the former finance minister can be cancelled. The secretary Interior, however, submitted that the anti-graft body (NAB) was also dealing with the repatriation of Dar. The chief justice said when the court is respecting everybody, Dar should also respect the court and comply with its order.

Meanwhile, the court ruled that another chance is being given to the former finance minister to ensure his appearance before it within three days. The court directed Secretary Interior to submit as to how Mr Dar’s production could be ensured besides giving an opinion over cancelling his passport, and adjourned further proceedings until July 11.