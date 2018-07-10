Tough exams

A lot have been said about the disappointing CSS results. This year too, only three percent students manage to clear the examinations. While many private schools have been established in Pakistan, these institutions are not providing quality education. Under-qualified teachers are appointed at low-salary packages and schools are run as for-profit businesses.

The education department has to take serious action in this regard. All private schools should be monitored on a regular basis. Businessmen shouldn’t be allowed to play with the future of children. Effective action has to be taken to revive the education sector and produce students that are competent and skilful.

Iqbal Qureshi

Mianwali