NAB gears up to arrest Nawaz, Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday started the process to arrest former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar after receiving their arrest warrants from the Accountability Court-I.

The Accountability Court-I on Friday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Avenfield Apartments case sentencing Nawaz to 10 years in jail, Maryam seven years and husband Captain (retd) Safdar one year.

The court issued their arrest warrants on Saturday.

According to sources in the NAB, three teams have been deputed in Haripur, Mansehra and Abbottabad to arrest Captain Safdar.

The teams will stay there until arrest of the accused.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and police are fully cooperating with the NAB.

Agencies add: Meanwhile, the Interior ministry has put the name of Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on the Black List.

The NAB on Saturday wrote a letter to the Interior Ministry on an emergency basis requesting it to put the name of Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on the Black List. It has been learnt that Captain (retd) Safdar is ready for arrest and awaits Nawaz Sharif’s green light in this regard.

Earlier, the NAB had furnished a request with the Interior Ministry to put the names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on the ECL.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued directives for halting the printing of ballot papers for NA-127 and NA-14 constituencies after the Accountability Court-I barred Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar from contesting the July 25 polls.