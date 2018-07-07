Khattak hails verdict against Nawaz, Maryam

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak on Friday hailed the accountability

court verdict against Pakistan Muslim-Nawaz (PML-N)-Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield properties corruption reference and said that the decision against former prime minister was a historic one.

He said this while speaking at public gatherings in Nowshera Kalaan and Akora Khattak town.

The PTI leader said that accountability court verdict against those who laundered money and amassed properties abroad was commendable.

Pervez Khattak said that it was responsibility of the caretaker chief minister to ensure holding of transparent elections and not to support a particular party or group.

“Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar should take note of the irregularities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government,” he added.

He hoped the PTI would sweep the upcoming general elections and form governments in all the four provinces and the centre.

Activists of various political parties including Misal Khan, Noor Khan, Sulaiman, Saleh and Waheed Durrani announced joining the PTI on the occasion.