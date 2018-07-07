Son of former S African president briefly detained

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-plagued former South African president Jacob Zuma, was briefly detained at Johannesburg´s main airport on Thursday relating to a corruption case, his lawyer said on Friday.
Duduzane Zuma, who was returning to South Africa to attend his brother´s funeral, is due at Randburg Magistrate´s Court in Johannesburg next week to face separate charges of culpable homicide over a fatal 2014 car crash. Zuma´s Porsche 911 sports car ploughed into a minivan taxi in Johannesburg, killing one woman and seriously injuring another who later died in hospital. Zuma, who has previously said his car hit a puddle of water, will be contesting the charges. His detainment at OR Tambo airport was in connection with a case filed in Rosebank, Johannesburg in 2016, his lawyer Rudi Krause said, adding that he didn´t have any other details.
