‘SOS Children’s Villages contributing to nation-building’

LAHORE : SOS Children’s Villages of Pakistan is proud of making a meaningful contribution to nation-building by developing a comprehensive social programme for rehabilitating the most vulnerable members of our society—orphans and abandoned children, said National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan Ms Saba Faisal giving an interview to The News.

Following is the transcript of the interview:

1: How would you describe your job as the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan?

The position is the leading role in SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan. I, with the support of the Board, provide strategic direction and leadership to the organisation. I am also responsible for expanding its impact, effectiveness and capacity. Cultivating good working relationships with partners, donors, government, stakeholders and beneficiaries is also an area I look after, along with ensuring the operational efficiency and effective running of all SOS Villages and Hermann Gmeiner Schools across Pakistan.

2. How did you become involved with this organisation?

Growing up in Lahore, I was always aware of the presence of SOS Children’s Villages in Pakistan. But I had never had the chance to visit any project. I was introduced to our president through a mutual friend. After the first meeting, I had the privilege of being offered the position.

3: How has this organisation grown over the last four decades?

This journey started with the first village in Lahore under our president’s dynamic leadership.

In Pakistan, we are in our 42nd year of service. From the first project opened in 1977 we have grown to 56 projects.

4: Can you tell me about the work your organisation does and the programme or programmes you run?

SOS Children’s Villages of Pakistan is proud of making a meaningful contribution to nation-building by developing a comprehensive social programme for rehabilitating the most vulnerable members of our society—orphans and abandoned children.

These children should be provided a home and all the advantages of a family life as similar as possible to that of a normal home. To achieve this end we establish SOS Children’s Villages based on four principles – “The Village”, “The Home”, “A Mother” and “Brothers and Sisters”.

It is, no doubt, due to this simple and beautiful, humanistic approach that SOS has been acclaimed worldwide and, in the last 58 years, over 1,500 SOS institutions have been established in 135 countries of the world, with the number continually increasing. SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan is a member association in the SOS International federation.

5: What do you think your supporters would say is the best thing about your organisation?

All that we have been able to achieve over the past four decades is due to the continuous support of our dedicated donors, supporters and volunteers.

I am extremely confident in saying that SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan does not compromise on “quality care”. We make it possible for children to live as children, to feel loved, protected and comfortable enough to build happy memories.

6: What are your goals for the future?

Our goal for the future is to continue providing quality care to all the affected children. We also need to reach out at the grassroots level to spread awareness about our organisation.

We also need the help of all our friends, supporters and well-wishers to take this message forward.

7: What are your wishes for the children?

Being a mother, it was an extremely overwhelming experience for me emotionally in the beginning. My wish for all the children in our care is the wish any mother has for her loved ones…..to see them happy, well rounded, confident and responsible citizens of the country.