How to prevent future catastrophes

The recent torrential rains in Lahore have demanded the urgent attention of road builders who should now look for ways to bring much-needed changes to the design of roads. Side drains on both sides of roads should be installed so that any future damages can be averted. The portion of Mall Road that caved in was the result of inadequate drainage system. .

There is another glaring issue that should be pointed out. The use of polythene bags (non-degradable) is one of the chief reasons for blocking of drains. In order to overcome this issue, complete ban must be imposed on the use of polythene bags and paper/cloth bags should be introduced across the country. This practice is being observed in the US and the UK. In the future if a catastrophe of such nature takes place, the civic authorities must ensure that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) team patrols the entire affected areas during rains. For now, the authorities must focus on evacuating the water that has been standing on different road since the first day of rain. The citizens must extend full assistance to Wasa for their own safety as well as for the community.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt