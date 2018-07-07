Point of View

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I think this (trade war) has less to do with trade and more to do with politics, neither country is targeting goods that trade at the largest volume or goods that are most profitable. The US is targeting the Chinese high-tech industry and the Chinese are targeting Trump voters
Chen Feixiang
—Professor at Shanghai Jiaotong University
