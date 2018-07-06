Two die in road accidents

OKARA: Two men died in road accidents here on Thursday. Abdur Rahman was moving on his motorcycle on Renala Khurd bypass with a child when a car hit them, leaving Abdur Rahman dead on the spot and the child injured. In a collision between a van and a bike an unknown man died near village 21/4L and 2 women got injured. The police had registered cases accordingly.

DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Police Thursday arrested drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. Police arrested accused Athar Abbas of village 6/4L with 2 kg and 450 gram charas, accused Nadeem of village 25/GD with 1kg and 240 gram charas, accused Naseer Ahmad of Bridge Shahman with 150 gram charas, accused Muhammad Irshad with 25 litre liquor and accused Amanat Ali with 20 litre liquor.