Pre-departure meeting of Sportec Exhibition

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Japan International Cooperation Agency are jointly organizing first ever TDAP sponsored sports exhibition in Tokyo, JAPAN namely SPORTEC starting from 25th July to 27th July, 2018. In the event, 30 companies of Sports Sector of Pakistan are participating. These companies will exhibit variety of Sports related items in the exhibition ranging from soccer balls to martial art gears and sports wears.

Before departing for the event, a pre-departure session was organized by Directorate General Office, North Division, TDAP, Sialkot in the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association Auditorium Hall on 3rth July, 2018.The meeting was Chaired by Mr. Masao Otsuka, JICA Advisor to TDAP and participated by Office bearers of PSGMEA, TDAP officers of Sialkot and Karachi region and representatives of exhibitor firms of SPORTEC Fair. During the Pre-departure session JICA Advisors briefed the exhibitors about the sports industry of Japan and the business culture of Japan. Ms. Mei Sato, JICA official informed about the visa process of the Japan embassy and answered the queries raised by the exhibitors regarding the documentation of the visa process of Japan.***