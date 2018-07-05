Kohat BISE declares SSC exam results

KOHAT: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Kohat on Wednesday declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination results.

Student of the Cadet College Kohat, Ammar Haider clinched first position by obtaining 1,035 marks while Hamza Ali and Muhammad Asad Khan of the same institution got second and third positions by securing 1,034 and 1,030 marks, respectively.

In the Humanities Group, Saba Bibi of the Shaheen Public School, Darra Adamkhel got first position by obtaining 864 marks. Iqra Noor of the Comprehensive Model School and College, Darra Adamkhel, stood second by securing 859 marks while Anisa Bibi of the same institution got third position by acquiring 858 marks.

In the Science Group, a total of 29,629 students appeared in the examinations wherein 26,516 were declared successful. The pass percentage remained 89. In the Humanities Group, overall 6980 students appeared in the SSC examination of which 4447 were declared passed. Overall percentage remained 63.7.