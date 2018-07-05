2 murdered in Okara incidents

OKARA: Two people, including a woman, were murdered in separate incidents on Wednesday. Muhammad Imran of 48/GD village was beaten to death with sticks by accused Shafqat Abbas and his accomplices over an employment issue. Ansar Ali and Ali Raza shot dead Zakian Bibi of Lakhan village over her ‘character’. Police have registered cases.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Two people, including a baby girl of one-month old died in a rickshaw and a tractor collision on Wednesday. Mussarat Bibi and her one-month old daughter Suffa Noor of mohallah Talabwala along with other people were moving in a rickshaw on the Faisalabad Road, when a tractor hit the rickshaw, leaving rickshaw driver Ghulam Mustafa and the baby dead on the spot. Other passengers also sustained injuries. Police have registered a case.