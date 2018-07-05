Pak team to participate in World Kick Boxing C’ship

LAHORE: Te Pakistan Kick Boxing team will feature in the World Kick Boxing Championship in October this year.

The Kick Boxing Federation has following into the footsteps of cricket and kabaddi also announced the conduct of Punjab league, which will take place in August and will be participated teams of nine divisions.

The provincial league will be followed by national league in December which will also be participated by foreign player, informed Tahir Abbas, secretary PKBA.

He further informed that Idris Haider Khawaja has been removed from the presidentship of the body.