Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak team to participate in World Kick Boxing C’ship

LAHORE: Te Pakistan Kick Boxing team will feature in the World Kick Boxing Championship in October this year.

x
Advertisement

The Kick Boxing Federation has following into the footsteps of cricket and kabaddi also announced the conduct of Punjab league, which will take place in August and will be participated teams of nine divisions.

The provincial league will be followed by national league in December which will also be participated by foreign player, informed Tahir Abbas, secretary PKBA.

He further informed that Idris Haider Khawaja has been removed from the presidentship of the body.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar