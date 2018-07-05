Problems of businessmen to be resolved

Islamabad : A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President Sheikh Amir Waheed visited the office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory and congratulated Hamza Shafqat on being appointed as DC, ICT. Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry, Raja Abdul Majeed, Dildar Abbasi, Muhammad Hussain, Syed Adil Anis and others were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Hamza Shafqat, Deputy Commissioner ICT assured that he would play role to resolve the key issues of the local business community so that they could be facilitated in promoting business activities. He said that holding free and fair elections was the important responsibility of the district administration and he needed the cooperation and support of business community as well as the citizens of the federal capital to accomplish this job.