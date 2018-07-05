Thu July 05, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

PHC seals 58 quackery outlets

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has closed down 58 quackery outlets in different cities.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the PHC carried out action in Lahore, Vehari, Pakpattan, Multan, Rawalpindi, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar and Sargodha, while being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. As per the census, they visited 251 treatment centres, and sealed 58 quacks’ businesses, while 83 were found to have quit their illegal occupation of quackery. Nine outlets were sealed in Multan, eight each in Faisalabad and Sialkot, Sargodha seven, and five each in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Bahawalnagar.

