CTD’s sacked DSP booked in illegal oil business case

A dismissed deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Tariq Islam, of the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was booked in an illegal oil business case by District Malir police on Wednesday.

According to SSP Munir Shaikh, they received credible information regarding the running of some oil factories in Malir owned by a police officer.

He then directed his subordinates to expand their intelligence network as a result of which Shah Latif police arrested two accused, Abdul Jabbar and Sarfaraz, while their associates, Zubair, Sami Shah and Bilal, managed to escape.

The police searched their car and seized 390 kilogrammes worth of substandard cooking oil from their possession. An FIR was registered against them and further investigations are underway.

SSP Shaikh mentioned that later in the day, a joint raid was conducted by Bin Qasim and Shah Latif police parties at two factories owned by a dismissed DSP, involved in the processing of substandard cooking oil as well as theft of oil tankers.

The police seized about 1,000 litres of oil while two separate FIRs were registered at Bin Qasim and Shah Latif Police Stations. Further investigations are underway.

Rangers’ raids

The Sindh Rangers carried out a targeted operation in Awami Colony as a result of which three street criminals were arrested after they put up resistance on Wednesday.

They were identified as Sarhad Ali, Taimur Khan and Naaz Wared. The paramilitary force also seized weapons and stolen items from their possession and handed them over to the local police for further legal proceedings.