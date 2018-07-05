ATC voices anger at IO’s absence in Naqeeb murder case hearing

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over the failure of the investigation officer (IO) to submit the final charge sheets in two cases, including the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and other police officers.

Twenty-seven- year-old Mehsud and three other men were killed in a fake police encounter in Malir on January 13 this year by Anwar and his subordinate policemen.

It was alleged that the team headed by Anwar had taken Mehsud, Nazar Jan, Sabir and Ishaque to a poultry farm located in Shah Latif Town and later killed them.

The ATC was told on Wednesday that investigation officer SSP Dr Rizwan was busy in attending a hearing in the Sindh High Court (SHC) and could therefore not submit the charge sheets.

The ATC was presented with a copy of a petition pending with the SHC due to which the IO failed to appear before it.

It further heard that a petition was pending with the SHC regarding the shifting of Anwar’s custody from his residence, which has been declared a sub-jail, to prison. The court was prayed not to take up the matter of the sub-jail till the disposal of the same matter pending in the SHC.

The judge issued non-bailable warrants against 12 absconding cops, including Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib Shooter.

After hearing the arguments on the bail plea of key accused Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, the court fixed the bail hearing for today (Thursday).

Outside the courtroom, Anwar told the journalists that he was not involved in canvassing for any candidate while he was in custody. He denied having supported any candidate contesting general elections from the Malir area.

He further said that certain candidates were levelling false allegations of murdering people in fake police encounters due to their vested interests. He said he was innocent and was fully satisfied with the court’s proceedings being conducted against him in murder cases.

The application opposing the declaration of Anwar’s residence a sub-jail was filed by slain Mehsud’s father, Khan Muhammad.

The application said that no such notification was issued by the home department, but still the residence of Anwar was being treated as a sub-jail.

The court observed that as the matter was pending with the SHC, it was unable to pass any order. The judge observed that an order would be passed after the SHC disposed of the application in question.

Life in jail

An ATC announced life imprisonment for Sohail alias Shamsi, an activist of a banned outfit, who was involved in possession of illegal arms and explosive material.

Sohail alias Shamsi had been arrested in Sohrab Goth last year and the police had seized explosive material and illegal arms from his possession.

He was tried in two cases. The court sentenced him to 14 years’ imprisonment and awarded him a fine of Rs50,000.